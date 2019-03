Macy's offers the Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Crossbody in Glacier Blue/Gold for $112.80. Coupon code "VIP" drops that to. With, that's the best price we could find for this style by $15 and the lowest price for this particular color by $109. It measures approximately 10" x 10" x 4" and features an adjustable strap with a 24" drop.