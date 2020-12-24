New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Zip Zip Satchel
$69 $238
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Clementine.
  • Sold by I Love Dooney via eBay.
Features
  • textured pebble leather exterior with lined interior
  • two inside pockets, inside zip pocket, cell phone pocket, and inside key hook
  • 5" handle drop length and 15.5" shoulder strap length
  • measures 9.5" H x 5.25" W x 12" L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags eBay Dooney & Bourke
Women's Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register