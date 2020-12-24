That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at eBay
- In Clementine.
- Sold by I Love Dooney via eBay.
- textured pebble leather exterior with lined interior
- two inside pockets, inside zip pocket, cell phone pocket, and inside key hook
- 5" handle drop length and 15.5" shoulder strap length
- measures 9.5" H x 5.25" W x 12" L
Published 1 hr ago
That's $30 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Burnt Orange pictured).
- Sold by I Love Dooney via eBay.
- several pockets
- zip closure
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- Sold by I Love Dooney via eBay.
- measures 6.5" x 2.5" x 8.75"
- one outside pocket, two inside pockets
- adjustable strap
- inside key hook
- nylon with leather trim
It's half off today and $2 less than our August mention. Buy Now at Columbia
- In three colors (Cypress Camo, Black pictured).
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- adjustable hip belt
- 1-liter capacity
- Model: 1890911_S
It's $269 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's the best price we could find by $48 and a savings of $108 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Available in several colors (Bone pictured).
Save on handbags from Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Coach, Marc Jacobs, and more. Plus, thanks to free shipping, you'll save an extra $8 on orders under $99. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Kate Spade New York Sam Striped Straw Medium Satchel for $62. It's $77 under what Kate Spade charges direct.
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
It's $58 less than buying it new from Madison Seating direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- 5-star base
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
