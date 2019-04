I Love Dooney offers the Dooney & Bourke Patterson Leather Penelope Tote Bag in several colors (Taupe pictured) forwith. That's tied with last week's mention, $173 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It measures approximately 9.8" x 6" x 10" and features a 10" drop handle, silver palladium hardware, inside key hook, and a variety of zip and slip pockets.