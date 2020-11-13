New
Dooney & Bourke · 1 hr ago
Extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $99
Apply coupon code "EARLYBF" to save sitewide on handbags, duffles, wallets, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Dooney & Bourke
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.50 or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
- Pictured is the Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Mini Domed Crossbody for $98.70 ($89 off list).
Details
Comments
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 3 wks ago
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
up to 75% off
Save on over 500 items including handbags, jewelry, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Tips
- Many items are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
AFONIE · 3 wks ago
Afonie Mini Leather Satchel Bag
$15 $75
free shipping
It's a total savings of $67. Buy Now at AFONIE
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Tan pictured).
Features
- measures 5.5" x 3.5" x 2.5"
- removable 34" shoulder strap
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Kipling at Amazon
up to 46% off
free shipping w/ Prime
With prices from $14, save on ten bags, including backpacks, crossbody bags, totes, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- While the banner says up to 30% off, we saw higher discounts within the sale.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Sunsomen Canvas Crossbody Messenger Bag
$18 $27
free shipping
Use coupon code "WHPGNQRV" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Sunsomen via Amazon.
Features
- measures 11.8" x 13" x 2.4"
- 8 pockets
