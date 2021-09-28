Coupon code "WOW" takes half off the Pebble Grain Saddle Crossbody, Saffiano Small Shopper, and Ostrich Small Drawstring. Shop Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Pictured is the Dooney & Bourke Saffiano Small Shopper for $119 after coupon ($129 off).
Bag steep savings on styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Save on more than 1,000 items including wallets beginning at $23, sunglasses as low as $59, handbags starting at $69, and watches from $129. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag for $99 (a savings of $329).
Coupon code
"FAMILY" "SQUASH" drops the price on these totes, duffles, and backpacks. Shop Now at Lands' End
- Shipping adds $9, but orders of $99 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Lands' End Canvas Lined Straw Medium Zip Top Tote Bag for $21.98 after code ($39 off).
That is half off the list price. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in Ancient Fossil Spotted Camo (pictured), Faux Pink, Mauve Vapor, or White Toucanical at this price.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- adjustable strap
- external security pocket
- key clip
- measures 6.1" x 3.1" x 8.3"
Save on coin cases, crossbody bags, satchels, shoppers, and more. Shop Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Spend $99 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.50.
It's $79 under list price and a great deal for a bag this size from this brand. Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke
- In several colors (Jeans pictured).
