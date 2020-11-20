New
Dooney & Bourke · 13 mins ago
Extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $99
Apply coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY" to save sitewide on handbags, duffles, wallets, shoes, and more Shop Now at Dooney & Bourke
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.50 or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Macy's · 4 days ago
Black Friday Designer Handbag and Wallet Deals at Macy's
up to 77% off
free shipping w/ $25
With over 600 items at least half off, you can find the handbag or wallet you've been wanting. Shop designer brands including Guess, DKNY, Coach, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Coach Central Tote for $148 (low by $29).
Nordstrom Rack · 2 days ago
Clearance Handbags at Nordstrom Rack
up to 84% off
free shipping
Save on handbags from Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Coach, Marc Jacobs, and more. Plus, thanks to free shipping, you'll save an extra $8 on orders under $99. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Pictured is the Kate Spade New York Sam Striped Straw Medium Satchel for $62. It's $77 under what Kate Spade charges direct.
AFONIE · 1 mo ago
Afonie Mini Leather Satchel Bag
$15 $75
free shipping
It's a total savings of $67. Buy Now at AFONIE
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Tan pictured).
Features
- measures 5.5" x 3.5" x 2.5"
- removable 34" shoulder strap
Michael Kors · 5 hrs ago
Michael Kors Sale
Up to 60% off or 25% off full-priced items
free shipping
Save on jackets from $34, sweaters from $38, handbags from $39, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
Tips
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Sign In or Register