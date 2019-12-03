Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
I Love Dooney · 43 mins ago
Dooney & Bourke Belvedere Medium Wristlet
$22 $68
free shipping

That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $46 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at I Love Dooney

Tips
  • Use code "BLACKFRIDAY" to get this deal.
Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • measures 4" x .5" x 6"
  • zipper closure
  • detachable strap
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BLACKFRIDAY"
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags I Love Dooney Dooney & Bourke
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register