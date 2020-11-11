As a thank you to all currently active military personnel and veterans, Dunkin' is offering up one free donut to sweeten up this Veterans Day. That's a savings of about a buck, so snack away! Shop Now at Dunkin Donuts Shop
- Limit of 1 donut per guest while supplies last; no ID is required.
Purchase any entree and take home a chilled classic for later for $5. Buy Now at Olive Garden
- Fettuccine Alfredo
- Five Cheese Ziti al Forno
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
- Stuffed Fettuccine Alfredo
Feed the fam with a deal on a large pizza! Buy Now at Pizza Hut
- Click on the "Tastemaker" offer to get this deal.
Even if your favorite restaurants are only running carryout or delivery, no reason you can't still save some cash on the deal! That's an 88% discount. Shop Now at Restaurant.com
- Restaurants require a minimum purchase of varying amounts beyond the gift card amount.
- See individual restaurant listings for details.
- digital delivery
Starbucks is honoring veterans with a free tall hot brewed coffee today. Veterans, military service members, and military spouses can pick up a cup at participating US Starbucks stores. Shop Now
- In-person ordering only.
- Starbucks will donate 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold today to support the mental health of military communities..
