Donner Echo Square Multi Digital Delay Pedal for $37

Donner · 51 mins ago
$37 $46
free shipping
Apply code "MDD20" to save $9 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- 7 modes
- normal and treble modes
- level knob control
- tone knob control
- compression knob
- 1/4" input/output jack
- Led indicator light
- true bypass for zero tone coloration
Apple Services · 6 hrs ago
Fender Tune Guitar App w/ Tune Plus for iOS / Android
free
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
Tips
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
Features
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Donner · 31 mins ago
Donner ABY Box Channel Switch Pedal
$24 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BOX20" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- three 1/4" audio jacks
- 10mA current
- 9V DC power
- Model: EC1162
eBay · 1 mo ago
Yamaha Pacifica Electric Guitar
$200 $294
free shipping
It's $94 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Sweetwater Sound on eBay.
- Available in several colors (Old Violin Sunburst pictured).
Features
- 6 string
- Maple neck
- rosewood fingerboard
- lightweight agathis-body
Eastar · 1 wk ago
Donner Lyre Harp
$51 $68
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EastarDeals25" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Eastar
Features
- 7-strings
- tuning wrench
- AAA Solid Mahogany
- Model: DLH-001
Donner · 1 day ago
Donner 500W Fog Machine
$25 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DFM" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- LED lights
- sound activated function
- variable light modes
- 1 wired and 1 wireless remote
- can be used as a disinfecting fogger
- Model: DFM-500
Donner · 1 day ago
Moukey Dynamic Wired Microphone
$2.80 $14
free shipping
Apply code "MKM" to save $11. Buy Now at Donner
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- 13-foot XLR cable
- plug-and-play
- includes 6.35mm to 3.5mm conversion plug
- Model: MWm-5
Donner · 2 hrs ago
Moukey Universal Video Camera Microphone
$24 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SCV40" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Donner
Features
- compatible with variety of cameras or smartphones
- monitor audio while recording
- includes shock-mount and mini tripod
- Model: MCM-2
Donner · 2 wks ago
Donner 21" Soprano Ukulele Kit
$20 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "UK60" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Donner
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- maple wood body with African natowood neck
- includes bag, strap, strings, tuner, picks, polishing cloth
- Model: DUS-10N
