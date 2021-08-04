Donner Echo Square Multi Digital Delay Pedal for $37
Donner Echo Square Multi Digital Delay Pedal
$37 $46
Apply code "MDD20" to save $9 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Donner

Features
  • 7 modes
  • normal and treble modes
  • level knob control
  • tone knob control
  • compression knob
  • 1/4" input/output jack
  • Led indicator light
  • true bypass for zero tone coloration
Details
Comments
  • Code "MDD20"
  • Expires 9/4/2021
