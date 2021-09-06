Donner 88-Key Digital Piano with Stand and Pedals for $304

Apply code "LABORDAY20" save $75 and get the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Donner
- Picked by Kimberly.
- Why does she like this deal? I recently bought this keyboard for my granddaughter who is a beginner. I love this because it's a full-size keyboard which is what she learns on at school; so there is no confusion when she practices at home. It's very sturdy, has a natural sound, and the semi-weighted keys have a great feel.
- 128 polyphony and 8 premium tones
- 52" x 11.2" x 29.9" wooden stand
- semi-weighted keys
- 3 pedals
- 41" full-size acoustic guitar
- includes gig bag, capo, strap, guitar strings, tuner, and picks
- Model: DAD-140C
- distortion, chorus, and delay effects
- 1000ms max delay time
- analog circuit design
- bypass switch
- Model: EC962
- LED indicator
- combines delay and reverb effects in one
- 1/4 monaural jack input
- 1/4 monaural jack output
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
- 10 holes
- C key
- Model: EB062
- single cutaway body
- slim C mahogany neck
- 2-way truss rod
- side-mounted preamp and tuner
- solid spruce top
- torrefied merbau fingerboard
- Model: DAPCSG200DCBAP
- 3/8" to 5/8" screw adapter
- u-shaped pop filter
- Model: MK0156
- monitoring function
- dual core technology
- 14,500mAh lithium battery
- headphone jack
- Model: MCm-3
- USB, SD, AUX, mic in with reverb
- dual 10" subwoofers
- LCD display
- 2 microphones
- remote control
- Model: MK0160
