Donner 88-Key Digital Piano with Stand and Pedals for $304
New
Donner · 1 hr ago
Donner 88-Key Digital Piano with Stand and Pedals
$304 $380
free shipping

Apply code "LABORDAY20" save $75 and get the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Donner

Tips
  • Picked by Kimberly.
  • Why does she like this deal? I recently bought this keyboard for my granddaughter who is a beginner. I love this because it's a full-size keyboard which is what she learns on at school; so there is no confusion when she practices at home. It's very sturdy, has a natural sound, and the semi-weighted keys have a great feel.
Features
  • 128 polyphony and 8 premium tones
  • 52" x 11.2" x 29.9" wooden stand
  • semi-weighted keys
  • 3 pedals
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Donner Donner
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register