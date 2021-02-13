That's a savings of $96 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in several colors (Marine Ivy pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "V8G7Y4YD" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White and Blue.
- Sold by Lovesfay via Amazon.
That's just shy of $100 off its list price. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a savings of $24 off the list price. Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $30 or more when you apply coupon code "NEWS30". Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Lavender Sugar pictured).
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Forever 21
- available in Black or Tan
- shipping will add $5.95, or, pad your order to over $50 to bag free shipping.
Women's sweaters start at $6, men's shirts from $6, dresses from $7, men's jeans from $15, men's coats from $19, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping.
Save on an overwhelming 17,400 or more items in this clearance sale, with men's and women's clothing and shoes on offer, kids and babies items, home items, beauty, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping.
- Nordy Club members also bag extra savings, as listed below. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- $10 Bonus Notes for $75 purchase
- $25 Bonus Notes for $150 purchase
- $50 Bonus Notes for $250 purchase
Save on a range of women's shoes from brand including Vans, Cole Haan, and Rebecca Minkoff. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured are the Vans Women's Authentic Packing Tape Sneakers for $22.48 ($38 off).
Save on a range of styles for men, women, and kids, as well as home items. Although marked up to 70% off is stated in the banner, we found deeper discounts within. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured is the Topman Men's Clay Classic Bomber Jacket for $21 ($49 off)
Sign In or Register