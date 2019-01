As a reader discovered, for carryout orders only, participating Domino's locations offer a Large 2-Topping Pizza forwhen you order online. (Click the "All Large 2-Topping Pizzas $5.99 Each" advertisement on the right-hand side of the page.) That's a savings of about $5 and tied with our Septmber mention as the best deal we've seen on large pizzas at Domino's. Deal ends January 27.Note: Some toppings and crust types may be charged at a premium price. You have to ask for this promotion to be applied, which means your mileage may vary.