10 mins ago
Dolly Parton's 'Goodnight With Dolly' Kids' Reading Series
Living by her motto, 'a peacock who rests on its feathers is just another turkey', Dolly is launching a new YouTube series aimed to share uplifting bedtime stories to kids in this worldwide time of need.

Tips
  • The series will launch April 2nd at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • It will run for 10 weeks every Thursday
  • You can't say she didn't Always Love You
  • If you haven't already listened to her podcast, don't let the kids have all the fun and let this lull you to a peaceful Tennessee sleep here.
Features
  • still as sassy and yet wholesome as her Steel Magnolia days, Dolly herself reads each story in her lil' pjs
  • stories will include Loren Long's "There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake"
  • Anna Dewdney's "Llama Llama Red Pajama" (don't say you wouldn't pay to hear Dolly say that title, and it's free...what are you waiting for?!)
  • Dolly Parton's " I Am a Rainbow and Coat of Many Colors"
  • Watty Piper's "The Little Engine That Could" and many more titles
  • proves we are islands in the stream with no one in between
