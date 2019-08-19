Personalize your DealNews Experience
Create an account or log in to get started.
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Superba! Paste Travel Duo Bundle for $12 plus $4 for shipping. (Orders over $18 ship free.) That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Pro Care via Amazon offers the Fairywill Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush in Black for $25.95. Coupon code "ST2A5365" cuts it to $15.57. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Oral-B Pro 500 Precision Clean Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $26.33. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dr. Carver's Miracle Shave Bundle for $16. Pad your order over $18 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $4. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
ML-Speed Indoor Cycling Store via Amazon offers the ML-Speed Indoor Exercise Cycling Bike for $199.99. Coupon code "VS2IMDXC" drops the price to $99.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our June mention, $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.98. Coupon code "EKXLLS56" drops that to $12.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
