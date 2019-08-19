New
Dollar Shave Club · 1 hr ago
Dollar Shave Club Superba! Paste Travel Duo Bundle
$12 $18
$4 shipping

Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Superba! Paste Travel Duo Bundle for $12 plus $4 for shipping. (Orders over $18 ship free.) That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 1 black Superba! toothbrush
  • 1 white Superba! toothbrush
  • 2 3.2-oz. tubes of Superba! Peppermint Kick toothpaste
↑ less
Buy from Dollar Shave Club
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Toothbrushes Dollar Shave Club Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register