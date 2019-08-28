Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Starter Set for $5 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $37 less than a full-size restock box (although this only includes sample sizes of most items). Buy Now
ACWholesaler via eBay offers the Xiaomi Enchen BlackStone 3D Electric Shaver for $14.49. With free shipping, that's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
healthcareplus1 via eBay offers three Schick Slim Twin ST2 Sensitive Skin Disposable Razors 15-Packs (45 total) for $14.09 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $8. Buy Now
Lili Zhou via Amazon offers the Lilizhou Electric Facial Hair Remover for $19.99. Coupon code "52VCZ4M7" drops the price to $9.45. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
S.V.G.E.V-US via Amazon offers the S.V.G.E.V Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer for $13.99. Coupon code "LPGWOOJ5" drops that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Superba! Paste Travel Duo Bundle for $12 plus $4 for shipping. (Orders over $18 ship free.) That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dr. Carver's Miracle Shave Bundle for $16. Pad your order over $18 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $4. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
