Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Starter Set for $5 with free shipping. That's $37 less than a full-size restock box (although this only includes sample sizes of most items). Buy Now
Johnson & Sookie via Amazon offers the Telfun 5-in-1 Men's Cordless Rechargeable Electric Razor for $38.99. Coupon code "I9BN7ZWX" drops the price to $27.29. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bellemusique via Amazon offers the Migicshow 12-in-1 Electric Beard Trimmer for $32.98. Coupon code "MIGICSHOW2" drops the price to $24.73. With free shipping, that's $8 off and essentially tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Purebox via Amazon offers its Purebox Facial Hair Remover for $14.99. Coupon code "OXWMPI46" drops the price to $6.75. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our June mention. Buy Now
Lili Zhou via Amazon offers the Lilizhou Electric Facial Hair Remover for $19.99. Coupon code "52VCZ4M7" drops the price to $9.45. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nivea Men 5-Piece Dapper Duffel Gift Set for $25. Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $12.50. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ACWholesaler via eBay offers the Xiaomi Enchen BlackStone 3D Electric Shaver for $14.49. With free shipping, that's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
healthcareplus1 via eBay offers three Schick Slim Twin ST2 Sensitive Skin Disposable Razors 15-Packs (45 total) for $14.09 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $8. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Philips Norelco 4400 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver for $69.99. Coupon code "SAVINGS" trims that down to $55.99. Plus, you'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash, and an extra $5 in Kohl's Cash with in-store pickup. Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Superba! Paste Travel Duo Bundle for $12 plus $4 for shipping. (Orders over $18 ship free.) That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dr. Carver's Miracle Shave Bundle for $16. Pad your order over $18 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $4. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.44 with free shipping. At $3.33 per shirt, that's tied with last month's mention, and $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere. (For further reference, it's within a few cents of our October mention as the lowest price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Mage Male Group via Amazon offers the Vicalled Men's Drawstring Shorts in five colors (Black pictured) for $15.95. Coupon code "3RKE9GZ8" drops that to $7.97. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
