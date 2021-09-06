Dollar Shave Club Razor Starter Set for $5

sponsored
New
Dollar Shave Club · 1 hr ago
$5
free shipping
Try the Dollar Shave Club Razor Starter Set for just $5 with free shipping. Continue your subscription to get a 2-month supply of razor cartridges for just $20 (billed and shipped every two months). Buy Now at Dollar Shave Club
Features
- Razor handle with 2 6-blade razor cartridges
- Prep Scrub, Shave Butter, & Post Shave Dew (1-oz. each)
- Future Shipments start shipping 2 weeks after the Starter Set and are shipped every two months thereafter. Future Shipments are $20 each with free shipping and include 8 razor cartridges. Add products or adjust your subscription anytime.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Romanda Cordless Professional Hair Clippers Kit
$12 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "XBGIJ7XS" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ningshop via Amazon.
Features
- LCD display
- adjustable taper level
- 2,500-mAh Li-ion battery
- Model: K2S-Gold
Amazon · 5 days ago
Schick Men's Hydro Skin Comfort Sensitive 5-Blade Razor Kit
$8.97 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Most third-party sellers charge over $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes a handle and five refills
Amazon · 3 days ago
Philips Norelco Series 3000 Beard and Stubble Trimmer
$18 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
That is the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 10 adjustable length settings
- lithium ion battery
- detachable head for easy cleaning
- Model: BT3210/41
Amazon · 2 days ago
Bud K Men's Cordless 5D Electric Wet/Dry Shaver
$25 $50
free shipping
Clip the $5 coupon and apply code "CLDO8SSA" to save $25. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Lytoybe Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 5-direction floating heads
- includes rotary shaver, hair clipper, nose hair trimmer, facial cleansing brush, body trimmer, and massage brush
Sign In or Register