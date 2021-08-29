Dollar Shave Club Razor Starter Set for $5
$5
free shipping

Try the Dollar Shave Club Razor Starter Set for just $5 with free shipping. Continue your subscription to get a 2-month supply of razor cartridges for just $20 (billed and shipped every two months). Buy Now at Dollar Shave Club

Features
  • Razor handle with 2 6-blade razor cartridges
  • Prep Scrub, Shave Butter, & Post Shave Dew (1-oz. each)
  • Future Shipments start shipping 2 weeks after the Starter Set and are shipped every two months thereafter. Future Shipments are $20 each with free shipping and include 8 razor cartridges. Add products or adjust your subscription anytime.
