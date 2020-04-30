Open Offer in New Tab
Dollar General
Dollar General Discount
10% off for healthcare, 1st responders, Guardsmen
in stores

Dollar General is doing its bit to help those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 situaion. Shop Now at Dollar General

Tips
  • Applies to all medical personnel, first responders, and activated National Guardsmen.
  • Present your employment badge or ID at checkout.
  • Some exclusions apply, including gift cards, lottery tickets, tobacco, and alcohol.
  • Expires 4/30/2020
