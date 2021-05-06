Dollar Flight Club: Just $1 Will Save You 90% on Your Next Flight

Save at least $468 on a 5-night stay in this private island resort through December 2023 -- the lowest price we've ever seen for a 5-night stay in the Maldives. You and your companion will stay in a Sunrise Villa with an outdoor day bed and direct beach access. You'll also enjoy daily breakfast and 2-hour daily open bar service at no additional charge. And who knows -- you may also get a free glimpse of the dolphins and manta rays on the Addu Atoll. Buy Now at Travelzoo