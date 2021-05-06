Dollar Flight Club: Just $1 Will Save You 90% on Your Next Flight

Dollar Flight Club analyzes flight data for you, finding the best deals. Think: Hawaii from $109 roundtrip. Try it for $1 if you sign up in the next 48 hours. Buy Now at Dollar Flight Club
Published 52 min ago
Save at least $468 on a 5-night stay in this private island resort through December 2023 -- the lowest price we've ever seen for a 5-night stay in the Maldives. You and your companion will stay in a Sunrise Villa with an outdoor day bed and direct beach access. You'll also enjoy daily breakfast and 2-hour daily open bar service at no additional charge. And who knows -- you may also get a free glimpse of the dolphins and manta rays on the Addu Atoll. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal for stays through December 19, 2023.
- This travel voucher is fully refundable in case travel plans change. (Cancel with the property at least 14 days in advance and contact Travelzoo for your refund.)
- The 4.5-star South Palm Resort Maldives in Addu City has an Expedia rating of 100% based on 2 reviews (as well as Tripadvisor rating of 90% based on 54 reviews.)
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
Avoid fighting the tourist crowds and see all the works of the masters up close and personal in this free viewing. Plus, for the first time ever, their entire collection is available to view due to a web design and collection database overhaul. That's a whopping 480,000 pieces for your viewing pleasure. Shop Now
- Pictured is Hyacinthe Collin de Vermont (1693-1761) by Alexander Roslin.
- For virtual tours, click here.
- tour the entirety of the Louvre's galleries
That's a $273 low for Deluxe Ocean View stays at this all-inclusive beachfront resort. Plus, get a complimentary bottle of wine upon check-in and even better - get a full refund in case plans change. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- This voucher is 100% refundable in case travel plans change, and will be issued as a payment refund, not a credit.
- Children 7 years or younger stay for free; additional adults can stay for an additional $85/night.
- The 4-star Grand Park Royal Cancun Caribe has an Expedia rating of 82% based on 1,745 reviews.
- Book this travel deal for stays from August 1 through December 20.
