New
Petco · 48 mins ago
Dog Apparel Deals at Petco
Up to 60% off + extra 15% off
curbside pickup

Dressing your pup up is a thing. Really! We swear! With over over 100 items on sale (prices start at $3), you can get in on it, too! If you dress your pup up (or your cat, we do not discriminate), share it on the socials and tag us! We'd love to see! Shop Now at Petco

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to get the extra discount. (Free shipping is available at $35, but you won't get the extra discount.)
  • Walk your dog and show off his new threads!
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Pets Petco
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register