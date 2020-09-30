That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Better and Easy Life via Walmart.
- 6 scene modes
- 360° adjustable
- 4 color modes
- 2-in-1 smart remote control and touch control
-
Expires 9/30/2020
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on lighting and ceiling fan options from brands like Hampton Bay, Monte Carlo, LBL, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $45 or more bag free shipping.
Shop a wide variety of ceiling fans from $110, outdoor lighting from $50, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which applies to nearly all items in this sale.
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Click "Open Box" on the top right of the home page to see this selection. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
It's $730 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Little Red Lion via Walmart.
- 3.46-cu. ft.
- adjustable shelves
- interior LED light
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
- detachable wheels
- 100% solid wood
- measures 48.8" x 13" x 31.5"
That's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- reclining back rest
- reclines into a sofa bed
- two cup holders; folding arm rest
That's a $70 drop from list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu, more)
- HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65R6E1
Sign In or Register