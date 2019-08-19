Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, Dockers takes 40% off sitewide via coupon code "GETLUCKY." Plus, orders over $75 bag free shipping. (Shipping is $7.95 for orders up to $75.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Twitch Logo Women's V-Neck Tee in Black or Purple for $10. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "80TCFREEBIE" to cut that to $0. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $22 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Samsonite takes up to 60% off a range of luggage via coupon code "FLASH". Shipping starts at $9.99, although orders of $99 or more (after discount) bag free shipping. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Sierra takes up to 85% off a range of apparel, gear, and accessories during its Epic Clearance Sale, although we saw even greater discounts within (up to 91% off). (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $89 or more bag free shipping via coupon code "SHIP89". Discounted items include camping gear, boots, jackets, and shoes. Shop Now
