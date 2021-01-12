Dockers cuts an extra 60% off of already-discounted men's and women's styles, with the discount auto-applying in cart. Shop Now at Dockers
- The extra discount is auto-applied in cart.
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Expires 1/18/2021
A wide range of items are discounted, including exercise bikes, weight benches, running shoes, and recovery equipment. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Stamina 345 Magnetic Exercise Bike for $329.99. ($219 off)
For Amazon Prime members, the price drops to $20 in-cart. At $10 each, it's one of the best deals we've ever seen for this type of hoodie Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- They're available in men's and women's sizes in a variety of colors.
That's $35 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Available at this price in Bright Cactus.
- Shipping adds $6.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on over 720 sneakers, boots, sneakers, and more for the whole family. Shop Now at REI
- Orders of $50 or more ship free. Otherwise, pickup in store to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Timberland Men's Chocorua Trail 2.0 Waterproof Hiking Boots for $112.73 ($37 off).
After the discount, men's and women's T-shirts start at $4, men's pants at $10, and women's sweaters at $10, among other savings. Shop Now at Dockers
- Prices drop at checkout.
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- There's an extra 70% off sale tops. (Discount applies automatically at checkout.)
