Dockers Sale: extra 40% off everything

Find savings sitewide on khakis, chinos, shorts, shirts, and much more. This is the first extra discount we've seen from Dockers since April. Shop Now at Dockers
- The discount applies in cart.
- Need it fast? Free 2-day shipping is also available for orders over $100.
-
Expires in 10 hr
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Black, Taupe, or Navy.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
That's $67 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dockers
- Available in Risley Shark Grey.
Save up to 79% off women's sunglasses, up to 83% off men's shirts, up to 85% off men's shorts, up to 88% off dresses, up to 90% off women's shoes, up to 90% off home items, 91% off men's shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
Shop clogs, flats, and sandals for the whole family. Shop Now at Crocs
- Pictured are the Crocs Athens Flip-Flops for $27.99 ($7 off).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
Save on over 250 styles, with men's shoes from $64, women's from $57, and kids' from $27. Shop Now at Nike
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max 2090 EOI Shoes for $89.97. ($70 off)
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Sign In or Register