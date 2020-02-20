Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dockers · 52 mins ago
Dockers Presidents' Day Sale
40% off
free shipping w/ $75

Sitewide savings on work-friendly and casual styles for men and women. Shop Now at Dockers

Tips
  • Coupon code "PREZ40" drops the prices sitewide.
  • You'll get free shipping if it's your first order and you create an account.
  • Otherwise, shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZ40"
  • Expires 2/20/2020
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Dockers
Presidents' Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register