Macy's · 25 mins ago
Dockers Men's Straight Fit Chino Stretch Shorts
$8
pickup at Macy's

That's $7 under our mention from three weeks ago, the lowest price we could find by $19, and a great price for a pair of Dockers shorts. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Amazon matches in select size/color combinations.
Features
  • available in select colors and sizes from 29 to 42
