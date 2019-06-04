New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$15 $54
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight-Fit Chino Smart 360 9.5" Shorts in several colors (Camo pictured) for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 29 to 44
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts
$19 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
VtuAOL via Amazon offers the VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts in several colors (2#Army Green pictured) for $26.89. Coupon code "WG5K2GER" cuts the price to $18.82. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in waist sizes from 30 to 36
Walmart · 1 wk ago
George Men's Flat-Front Shorts
$8
pickup at Walmart
That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat-Front Shorts in several styles (Pineapple pictured) for $8. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42.
Amazon · 5 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Soccer Training Pants and Shorts
from $13 $19
free shipping
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers the Geek Lighting Men's Soccer Training Pants and Shorts in select styles and colors (D-Navy pictured) with prices starting from $18.99. Coupon code "8CEALKIP" drops the starting price to $13.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Shop Now
Tips
- The 2-in-1-Gray Shorts are available for $11.39 with free shipping for Prime members by clipping the 10% coupon on the page and applying the same code above. Select the shorts to see clippable coupon.
Features
- available in select sizes XS to XXL
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Vcansion Men's Hiking Shorts
$16 $27
free shipping
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Hiking Shorts in several colors (2# Army Green pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "40PDGZO3" drops the price to $16.19. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The Light Grey version in size 30 drops to $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members via the same code.
Features
- available in sizes 30-38
Macy's · 3 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
- Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99 (low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes
$27 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes in several colors for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention at $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 7 to 13
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 FLEX Jean Cut Stretch Pants
$17 $66
pickup
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 Flex Stretch Pants in Medium Green for $16.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Features
- available in waist sizes from 33 to 38 and inseams from 29 to 34
JCPenney · 9 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes
$28
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes in Dark Tan or Black for $34.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 13
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Dockers Men's Leather Oxford Shoes
$32
free shipping
That's $21 less than you'd pay from Dockers direct
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. They're available in select sizes 8 to 13.
Also available are the Dockers Men's Henson Leather Oxford Shoes in several colors for the same price of $31.99 via the above coupon code. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $3. They're available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13.
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Dockers Men's Montclair Driving Shoes
$32 $85
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Montclair Driving Shoes in Brown or Black for $39.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $31.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw them for $4 less four weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- Rakuten members get $5.85 in Rakuten super points. (It's free to join.)
Features
- most sizes 8.5 to 12
