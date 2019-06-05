New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$16
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight-Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Pants in Burma Grey for $16.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 33x32 to 38x29
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 FLEX Jean Cut Stretch Pants
$17 $66
pickup
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 Flex Stretch Pants in Medium Green for $16.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Features
- available in waist sizes from 33 to 38 and inseams from 29 to 34
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Walmart · 1 mo ago
George Men's Flat Front Pants
from $5
pickup at Walmart
Save up to $7 off list price
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front Pants in Black Soot or Barley for $5. That's $3 under our September mention, $7 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Also available are the same pants in several more colors for $7. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Pickup varies by ZIP and color.) They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42 and select lengths from 29 to 34.
Amazon · 5 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Soccer Training Pants and Shorts
from $13 $19
free shipping
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers the Geek Lighting Men's Soccer Training Pants and Shorts in select styles and colors (D-Navy pictured) with prices starting from $18.99. Coupon code "8CEALKIP" drops the starting price to $13.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Shop Now
Tips
- The 2-in-1-Gray Shorts are available for $11.39 with free shipping for Prime members by clipping the 10% coupon on the page and applying the same code above. Select the shorts to see clippable coupon.
Features
- available in select sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 5 days ago
Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants
$16 $55
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants in Vineyard Green or Bordeaux Brown for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 29 to 40
Macy's · 3 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
- Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99 (low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes
$27 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes in several colors for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention at $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 7 to 13
Macy's · 4 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit in Brown for $81.96 with free shipping. That's $568 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 38 only.
JCPenney · 13 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes
$28
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes in Dark Tan or Black for $34.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 13
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Dockers Men's Leather Oxford Shoes
$32
free shipping
That's $21 less than you'd pay from Dockers direct
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. They're available in select sizes 8 to 13.
Also available are the Dockers Men's Henson Leather Oxford Shoes in several colors for the same price of $31.99 via the above coupon code. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $3. They're available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13.
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Dockers Men's Montclair Driving Shoes
$32 $85
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Montclair Driving Shoes in Brown or Black for $39.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $31.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw them for $4 less four weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- Rakuten members get $5.85 in Rakuten super points. (It's free to join.)
Features
- most sizes 8.5 to 12
