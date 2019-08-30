Personalize your DealNews Experience

Proozy offers the Dockers Men's Signature Pleated Relaxed-Fit Pants in Navy Twill for $17.99. Coupon code "DN1799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Pants in Green Camo for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Joseph & Feiss Men's Classic Fit Slacks in Khaki for $11.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $9 under our Cyber Monday week mention, $58 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "SALE30" cuts that to $10.61. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $2 less last month. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Protocol Men's Tactical Short-Sleeve Shirt, Long-Sleeve Shirt, or Pants in Navy for $17.99 with free shipping. That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Prooy takes up to 90% off select items as part of its Warehouse Sale. Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance T-Shirt and Mesh Shorts Set in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DN1299" bags free shipping. That's $4 under last month's mention, a savings of $48, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.98. Apply coupon code "DN1498" to unlock free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention, $47 off list, and the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
