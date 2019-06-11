New
Rakuten · 5 mins ago
$28 w/ $4 Rakuten points
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Ryland Wingtip Oxford Dress Shoes in Butterscotch or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.05 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's $4 under last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- available in medium width in sizes from 7 to 13
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes
$28
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes in Dark Tan or Black for $34.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 13
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Dockers Men's Leather Oxford Shoes
$32
free shipping
That's $21 less than you'd pay from Dockers direct
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. They're available in select sizes 8 to 13.
Also available are the Dockers Men's Henson Leather Oxford Shoes in several colors for the same price of $31.99 via the above coupon code. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $3. They're available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13.
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Dockers Men's Montclair Driving Shoes
$32 $85
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Montclair Driving Shoes in Brown or Black for $39.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $31.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw them for $4 less four weeks ago. Buy Now
- Rakuten members get $5.85 in Rakuten super points. (It's free to join.)
- most sizes 8.5 to 12
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Dockers Men's Ryland Wingtip Oxford Dress Shoes
$28 $90
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Ryland Wingtip Oxford Dress Shoes in Butterscotch or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- available in medium width in sizes from 7.5 to 12
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Finish Line · 5 days ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
up to 60% off
$7 shipping
Finish Line takes up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $30 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
Amazon · 2 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Kohl's · 2 days ago
Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Winter Boots
$33 $110
$9 shipping
Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Boots in Titanium or Cordovan for $33 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago (which included a $10 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $28 less than most retailers charge.) They're available at this price in select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 13. (Some size/color options cost more.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 5 days ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Rakuten · 5 days ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Macy's · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Straight-Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Pants
$16
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight-Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Pants in Burma Grey for $16.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 33x32 to 38x29
Ends Today
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
Macy's · 12 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Alpha Smart 360 Tech Slim-Fit Pants
$19 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Smart 360 Tech Slim-Fit Pants in Dark Grey or Black for $18.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30x32 to 36x32
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Alpha Supreme Flex Tapered Fit Khaki Pants
$15
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Supreme Flex Tapered Fit Khaki Pants for $15.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32x30 to 36x34
