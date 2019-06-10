New
Ending today, Proozy offers the Dockers Men's Signature Pleated Classic-Fit Pants in several colors (Khaki pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "DN1498" cuts that to $14.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 42 and inseams 29 to 36
Macy's · 2 days ago
Dockers Men's Easy Slim Tapered Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$17 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Slim Tapered Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $17.49. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 29x30 to 38x32
Macy's · 4 days ago
Dockers Men's Alpha Smart 360 Tech Slim-Fit Pants
$19 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Smart 360 Tech Slim-Fit Pants in Dark Grey or Black for $18.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30x32 to 36x32
Macy's · 5 days ago
Dockers Men's Easy Pleated Classic-Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$17 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Pleated Classic-Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Dark Beige pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts it to $17.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Macy's · 4 days ago
Dockers Men's Alpha Supreme Flex Tapered Fit Khaki Pants
$15
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Supreme Flex Tapered Fit Khaki Pants for $15.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32x30 to 36x34
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Walmart · 1 mo ago
George Men's Flat Front Pants
from $5
pickup at Walmart
Save up to $7 off list price
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front Pants in Black Soot or Barley for $5. That's $3 under our September mention, $7 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Also available are the same pants in several more colors for $7. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Pickup varies by ZIP and color.) They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42 and select lengths from 29 to 34.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants
$16 $55
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants in Vineyard Green or Bordeaux Brown for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 29 to 40
Macy's · 2 days ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Pants
$24 $58
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Sateen Slim-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Convoy pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts the price to $24.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, $34 off list, and the second best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Pad your order to over $24.99 to receive a free Esquire men's chain bracelet.
- available in select sizes from 29x30 to 40x32
Proozy · 1 hr ago
Reebok Men's Crewneck T-Shirt
2 for $3
$6 shipping
Today only, Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Navy/Light Blue pictured) for $12. Coupon code "DN299" cuts that to $2.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $4.47 per shirt and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $18 under the lowest price we could find for two of these shirts elsewhere.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XL
Proozy · 1 hr ago
Oakley Men's Crankshaft Sunglasses
$59 $146
free shipping
Ending today, Proozy offers the Oakley Men's Crankshaft Sunglasses in several styles (Black Ink/Ice Iridium pictured) from $139.99. Coupon code "DN59" cuts that price to $59. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Proozy · 1 hr ago
Lucky Brand Women's T-Shirt and Leggings Set
$5 $60
$6 shipping
Today only, Proozy offers the Lucky Brand Women's T-Shirt and Leggings Set for $9.99. Coupon code "DN499" cuts it to $4.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $3 under our April mention, $49 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- It's available in select sizes S to XL
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes
$28
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes in Dark Tan or Black for $34.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 13
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Dockers Men's Leather Oxford Shoes
$32
free shipping
That's $21 less than you'd pay from Dockers direct
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. They're available in select sizes 8 to 13.
Also available are the Dockers Men's Henson Leather Oxford Shoes in several colors for the same price of $31.99 via the above coupon code. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $3. They're available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13.
Macy's · 5 days ago
Dockers Men's Easy Classic-Fit Stretch Pants
$17 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts it to $17.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4 and the second best price we've seen. (For further comparison, we saw it for $3 less in our expired mention from four days ago). Buy Now
- available in select sizes 30x30 to 44x30
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Dockers Men's Montclair Driving Shoes
$32 $85
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Montclair Driving Shoes in Brown or Black for $39.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $31.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw them for $4 less four weeks ago. Buy Now
- Rakuten members get $5.85 in Rakuten super points. (It's free to join.)
- most sizes 8.5 to 12
