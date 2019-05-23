Proozy offers the Dockers Men's Signature Pleated Classic-Fit Pants in several colors (Stone pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "DN1498" cuts that to $14.98. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $2 less in February. Buy Now
Features
  • available in select waist sizes from 30 to 42 and inseams 29 to 36