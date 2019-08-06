- Create an Account or Login
Nashville Shoe Outlet via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Lowry Oxford Shoes in Dark Tan for $29.99.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today.
Update: Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99, which ties the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Cole Haan discounts hundreds of select styles of men's and women's shoes and accessories priced $99 and below. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends August 8 at 6 am ET. Shop Now
For Greater Rewards members only, (It's free to join.) Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Redmond Low Hiking Shoes in Cordovan for $35.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Shipping starts at $6 but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today for refurb model by $97.)
Update: Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops the price to $139.98. Buy Now
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,259. Coupon code "BCH159" cuts that to $1,099.99. With free shipping, that's $199 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $179, although most charge $1,876 or more). Deal ends August 7. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $39.95. With free shipping, that's $85 off list, $7.99 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
