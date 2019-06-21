New
JCPenney · 35 mins ago
$21 $27
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $27.99. Coupon code "20STYLE" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find now by $6, although we saw it for $3 less last week. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
Details
