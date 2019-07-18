JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.62. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Diamond Star Industrial US via Amazon offers the Tourit Lightweight 35-Liter Hiking Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "TRPACKABLE" cuts that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, thats $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1 main compartment, 3 front zippered pockets, and 2 side mesh pockets
- weighs 1.1-lb.
- includes rain cover
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag in Black for $52.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention (which was for Prime members only) and the lowest price we could find by $23. (Most stores charge $89 or more however.) Buy Now
- use as a duffel or backpack
- padded pocket that fits up to 17" laptops
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $16.80 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's up to $27 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $3 less two weeks ago. Shop Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
Nahsville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Kepler Smart Shoes in Navy or Khaki for $44.98 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $11 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 13
