JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SUMMER25 " cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup where available; otherwise choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7 today. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Brushed Anthracite pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $57, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Black or Maritime/Black for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $23 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $14 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under last week's mention, up to $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Big & Tall Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in Dark Beige or Light Beige for $16.03 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
