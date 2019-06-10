New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
Details
Comments
Related Offers
AlphabetDeal · 1 wk ago
Rainfall Showerhead
$17 $20
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Rainfall Showerhead for $19.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with polished finish
- silicone nozzle
- 100 nozzles for full-body coverage
- adjustable
- Model: 9023-0001
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Genteele 17" x 24" Memory Foam Bath Mat
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
Genteele via Amazon offers its Genteele 17" x 24" Memory Foam Bath Mat in Gray for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- non-slip backing
- microfiber exterior
- polyurethane memory foam filling
Amazon · 5 days ago
Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit
$25 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit for $24.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4.
Update: The price has increased to $24.67. Buy Now
Features
- acts and looks like porcelain and ceramic
- can apply to ceramic, porcelain or fiberglass
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack
$6 $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
JCPenney · 2 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
Ends Today
Macy's · 3 days ago
Dockers Men's Easy Slim Tapered Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$17 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Slim Tapered Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $17.49. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 29x30 to 38x32
Macy's · 4 days ago
Dockers Men's Alpha Smart 360 Tech Slim-Fit Pants
$19 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Smart 360 Tech Slim-Fit Pants in Dark Grey or Black for $18.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30x32 to 36x32
Ends Today
Macy's · 5 days ago
Dockers Men's Easy Pleated Classic-Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$17 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Pleated Classic-Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Dark Beige pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts it to $17.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes
$28
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes in Dark Tan or Black for $34.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 13
