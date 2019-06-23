New
JCPenney · 47 mins ago
$17 $56
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan for $24.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts it to $17.14. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago and the best price we've seen. (It's $11 cheaper than Amazon's price.) Buy Now
Tips
- It's available in Black for $15.39 via the same coupon, but stock is low.
Details
Comments
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Walmart · 2 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 3 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
eBay · 3 days ago
American Tourister Kamiliant Verona 3-Piece Luggage Set
$119 $400
free shipping
Samsonite offers the American Tourister Kamiliant Verona 3-Piece Luggage Set in several colors for $139.99. In cart, that drops to $118.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Features
- scratch-resistant ABS case
- telescoping handle
- Model: 105008XXXX
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCP Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels
from $1
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels in several colors via coupon code "REA472", as listed below. Choose same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup if it's not available.) Shop Now
Features
- JCP Home Performance Washcloth for $1.40
- JCP Home Performance Hand Towel for $2.10
- JCP Home Performance Bath Towel for $3.50
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt
$7 $40
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $10. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $7. Opt for same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts:
from $5
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a wide selection of St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts, with prices starting at $4.54 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup, where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
New
JCPenney · 32 mins ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Dockers Men's Signature Lux Cotton Slim Fit Stretch Khaki Pants
$30 $62
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Signature Lux Cotton Slim Fit Stretch Khaki Pants in several colors (New British Khaki pictured) for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Dockers Men's Kepler Smart Shoes
$45 w/ $11 Rakuten points $85
free shipping
Nahsville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Kepler Smart Shoes in Navy or Khaki for $44.98 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $11 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 13
Sign In or Register