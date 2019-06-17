New
Macy's · 21 mins ago
$19 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Pleated Classic-Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Dark Beige pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "DAD" cuts it to $18.74. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although they were $1 less a week ago. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 44x32
Macy's · 5 days ago
Dockers Men's Alpha Smart 360 Tech Slim-Fit Pants
$19 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Smart 360 Tech Slim-Fit Pants in Dark Grey or Black for $18.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30x32 to 36x32
Macy's · 5 days ago
Dockers Men's Alpha Supreme Flex Tapered Fit Khaki Pants
$15
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Supreme Flex Tapered Fit Khaki Pants for $15.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 32x30 to 36x34
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Easy Slim Tapered-Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$19
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Slim Tapered-Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Med Brown pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "DAD" cuts that to $18.74. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw them for a buck less four days ago. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 29x30 to 38x32
Macy's · 4 days ago
Dockers Men's Signature Lux Cotton Slim Fit Stretch Khaki Pants
$30 $62
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Signature Lux Cotton Slim Fit Stretch Khaki Pants in several colors (New British Khaki pictured) for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from
Macy's · 4 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Walmart · 1 mo ago
George Men's Flat Front Pants
from $5
pickup at Walmart
Save up to $7 off list price
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front Pants in Black Soot or Barley for $5. That's $3 under our September mention, $7 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Also available are the same pants in several more colors for $7. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Pickup varies by ZIP and color.) They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42 and select lengths from 29 to 34.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants
$16 $55
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants in Vineyard Green or Bordeaux Brown for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 29 to 40
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants
$16
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 34x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 6 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
Macy's · 6 days ago
Dockers Men's Straight-Fit Chino Shorts
$15 $54
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight-Fit Chino Smart 360 9.5" Shorts in several colors (Camo pictured) for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 29 to 44
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Dockers Men's Waffle-Knit Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
$17
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Waffle-Knit Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Alum Heather for $16.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That is $43 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
