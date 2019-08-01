- Create an Account or Login
Proozy offers two pairs of Dockers Men's Easy Khaki Classic Fit Pleated Pants in several colors (Sand pictured) for $49.98. Coupon code "DN29" drops it to $29. (Add two pairs to your cart to get this deal.) With $5.95 for shipping, that's $5 under the lowest price we could find for two pairs elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Calvin Klein Men's Authentic Seasonal 5-Pocket Pants in several colors (Convoy Summer pictured) from $20.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 under our March mention, which required pickup, and a low by $4 via pickup today. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers the Geek Lighting Men's Active Training Pants 2-Pack in White/Red for $39.99. Coupon code "IH2MJ6L3" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Izod Men's Fitted Pullover Hoodie in several colors (Navy Pictured) for $16.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN8" to drop that to $8. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $4 each and the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $18 outside another Proozy storefront. (For further comparison, we saw it shipped for $8 in our mention from four weeks ago). Buy Now
Proozy offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $16.99. Coupon code "DN498" drops it to $4.98. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Cooling Performance Boxer Briefs 3-Pack in Navy or Black for $22.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops it to $10. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $15 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
