Macy's · 53 mins ago
Dockers Men's Easy Classic-Fit Stretch Pants
$17 $50
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts it to $17.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4 and the second best price we've seen. (For further comparison, we saw it for $3 less in our expired mention from four days ago). Buy Now
  • available in select sizes 30x30 to 44x30
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 6/11/2019
