Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "SHOP25" cuts it to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $6 under our mention from last November, and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $6.) Deal ends June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • available in select sizes 30x30 to 44x30