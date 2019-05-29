Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes in Dark Tan or Black for $34.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
  • Available in select sizes from 8 to 13