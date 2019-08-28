Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Dockers Men's Signature Pleated Relaxed-Fit Pants in Navy Twill for $17.99. Coupon code "DN1799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Market Place Valet via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Men's Twill TDU Pants in several colors for $19.19 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Pants in Green Camo for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Joseph & Feiss Men's Classic Fit Slacks in Khaki for $11.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $9 under our Cyber Monday week mention, $58 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's offers the New Balance Men's 247 V2 Casual Sneakers for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. They're available in sizes 11 to 12. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, coupon code "WKND" cuts an extra extra 10% to 20% off select items, including men's and women's clothing, accessories, kitchen items, luggage, and more. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available for many items.) Shop Now
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
