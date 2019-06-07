New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$22 $68
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's 2-Pack Stretch Belts Set in Black and Brown for $26.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" drops that to $21.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes M to XL
- 1.25" belt width
Details
Comments
New
JCPenney · 3 hrs ago
Seiko Men's Recraft Stainless Steel Automatic Watch
$117 $275
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Seiko Men's Recraft Stainless Steel Automatic Watch in Stainless Steel / Blue for $137.50. Apply coupon code "SHOPNOW3" to dial that down to $116.87. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- water resistance up to 30 meters
- self-powering automatic movement
- stainless steel strap
- Model: SNKN41
New
Jomashop · 50 mins ago
Baume Et Mercier Watches at Jomashop
Up to 80% off + coupons
Jomashop takes up to 80% off a selection of Baume et Mercier men's and women's watches. Even better, get an extra $20 off via coupon code "DNEWSFS20" or $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50". Plus, these orders qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Ends Today
Jomashop · 3 days ago
Swiss Legend Watches at Jomashop
up to 94% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 94% off a selection of Swiss Legend men's and women's watches, with prices starting at $49.99. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping, if it doesn't already apply. Shop Now
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.) Shop Now
JCPenney · 5 hrs ago
JCPenney Biggest Jewelry Sale
40% to 60% off + 20% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a selection of jewelry for every occasion
JCPenney takes 40% to 60% off Fine & Fashion Jewelry during its Biggest Jewelry Sale of the Season. Plus, get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SHOPNOW3". (The same code cuts an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more.) Shipping starts at $8.95, although orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Some items may qualify for free ship-to-store or free same-day pickup.) Deal ends June 6. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts:
- 2 Pairs of Pink & White Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings for $10 + pickup ($40 off)
- 1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Ring in 10K White Gold for $1,124.99 + $0 s&h (pictured, $2,124.99 off)
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Nike Men's Dri-Fit T-Shirt
$20 $25
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-Fit T-Shirt in several colors (Light Game Royal Heather pictured) for $19.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Wembley Rectractable Table Tennis Set
$13 $40
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Wembley Rectractable Table Tennis Set for $15.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $12.79. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- 3 balls, 2 paddles, net, and storage bag
Macy's · 6 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 FLEX Jean Cut Stretch Pants
$17 $66
pickup
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight Fit Smart 360 Flex Stretch Pants in Medium Green for $16.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Features
- available in waist sizes from 33 to 38 and inseams from 29 to 34
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes
$28
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Barker Leather Oxford Shoes in Dark Tan or Black for $34.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 13
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Dockers Men's Leather Oxford Shoes
$32
free shipping
That's $21 less than you'd pay from Dockers direct
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. They're available in select sizes 8 to 13.
Also available are the Dockers Men's Henson Leather Oxford Shoes in several colors for the same price of $31.99 via the above coupon code. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $3. They're available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13.
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Dockers Men's Montclair Driving Shoes
$32 $85
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Montclair Driving Shoes in Brown or Black for $39.98. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $31.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw them for $4 less four weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- Rakuten members get $5.85 in Rakuten super points. (It's free to join.)
Features
- most sizes 8.5 to 12
Sign In or Register