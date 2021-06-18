Dockers Men's 2-Button Notch Lapel Suit for $80
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Dockers Men's 2-Button Notch Lapel Suit
$80 $395
free shipping w/ $89

That's around $10 less than you'd pay for a similar Dockers suit elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • In 006 Black or 001 Black. (No, I don't get it either.)
  • You can pad your order to over $89 to get free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Suits Nordstrom Rack Dockers
Men's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register