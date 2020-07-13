Dockers takes up to 75% off factory styles. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.50, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at Dockers
Expires 7/13/2020
Published 36 min ago
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Save on over 10,000 items, including bikes, skis, apparel, and accessories for all sorts of outdoors activities. Shop Now at The House
$2.33 per mask, shipped, is a pretty great price for reusable masks right now. Buy Now
- Available in Black or White.
- May take 4 to 5 business days to ship.
- 100% cotton
- machine washable
- Antimicrobial finish
Save on a wide range of apparel, accessories, and home items. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Prices are as marked.
Apply coupon code "EXTRA40" to take an extra 40% off already discounted men's and women's apparel. Shop Now at Dockers
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
Men's and women's T-shirts start at $10, men's shorts, sweaters, and pants at $20, and more. Shop Now at Dockers
- Enter your email address to access the sale.
