That Daily Deal · 49 mins ago
$9 $18
free shipping
That's $9 off list, and a savings of about 50%. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- 5" wide safety blade
Target · 3 wks ago
Wahl 20-Piece Clip 'n Trim 2-in-1 Hair Cutting Clipper/Trimmer Kit
$27 $35
pickup
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $5.99 on shipping.
Features
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1701
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Gooleen Professional Hair Clippers
$18 $36
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50M4TG8E" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Purkoo via Amazon.
Features
- IPX7 waterproof
- removable stainless steel & white ceramic blades
- includes 6 guide combs, blade oil, cleaning brush, cape, bag, & charging cable
- Model: LA-M938
Amazon · 4 days ago
Sufiya Titanium Professional Hair Clipper Kit
$17 $40
free shipping
Clip the $3 off on-page coupon and apply code "A4SK5JMN" to save 57%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sufiya Direct via Amazon.
Features
- includes 4 guide combs, 2 hair scissors, charging cable, & cleaning brush
- USB rechargeable
Amazon · 4 days ago
Wahl 20-Piece Clip 'n Trim 2-in-1 Hair Cutting Clipper/Trimmer Kit
$30 $47
free shipping
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6 for this American-made clipper set. Yes: it's Shorn in the USA. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1501
That Daily Deal · 55 mins ago
Neptune 5-Gallon Solar Shower
$9 $35
free shipping
That's a savings of $26 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- includes hose with shower head
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$6 $30
$1 shipping
It's $5 under what you would pay at Target. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 3 or more bag free shipping (a savings of $1.49).
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Treasure X - X Marks the Spot
$6 $15
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $9 off list. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 4 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- surprise-reveal collectible
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Coleman Waterproof Playing Cards
$6 $13
$1 shipping
That's the best shipped price we could find by $2. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 2 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- clear PVC playing cards
- 54-card deck w/ 2 jokers
- snap-lock plastic carry case
