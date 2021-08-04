Django Unchained: free w/ ads

"The fee is silent!" Watch Quentin Tarantino's 2012 western for free (once you don't mind some ads). It was nominated for Best Picture and won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. Shop Now at Vudu
- gratuitous violence and snappy Tarantino dialogue
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Save on hundreds of movies and film collections in this massive The Criterion Collection sale. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is 100 Years of Olympic Films for $277 ($123 off).
Available to Prime members who are new to Wondery+, this ad-free service gives access to a range of podcasts. (It's priced at $35 annually, so be sure to cancel your subscription if uninterested.) Shop Now at Amazon
- access to new episodes before everyone else
- ad-free shows
- exclusive shows and bonus episodes
4K rentals are usually $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- It was nominated for Best Picture this year
Sign In or Register